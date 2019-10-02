Patricia A. Gondeck Jan. 21, 1935 - Sept. 27, 2019

Patricia A. Gondeck, 84, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 7:03 p.m. in Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, and from 9:15-10 a.m. Friday at the Queen of All Saints Catholic Church Legacy Center. The Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements
She was born Jan. 21, 1935, in Otis, Indiana, to the late Edmund and Blanche (Wagner) Zemrowski. On May 19, 1956, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Donald Gondeck who preceded her on Jan. 17, 2000.
Surviving are three daughters, Angela (Michael) Vinson of Michigan City, Indiana, Michelle (John) Condon of Homewood, Illinois and Sheila (Stephen) Budak of Michigan City, Indiana; three sons, Jeffrey (Anna) Gondeck, Paul (Kim) Gondeck and Christopher Gondeck, all of Michigan City, Indiana; 18 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her sister, Angeline Zdyb of Michigan City, Indiana.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eleanor Barko and Delores Antoszewski; and brother, Edmund Zemrowski.
Patricia had worked as a property manager, as a respiratory therapist at St. Anthony Hospital, had operated an at-home business called Queens Way to Fashion. and as a secretary at Notre Dame University. Patricia was a member of Queen of All Saints Catholic Church, St. Mary's Catholic Church, Daughters of Isabella and the Queen of All Saints Resurrection Choir. Patricia volunteered for the Religious Education Program at St. Mary's Catholic Church and loved to travel, especially on the Pilgrimages.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371.
