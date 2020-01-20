Pastor Emeritus Hazel Williams made her heavenly transition on Jan. 17, 2020 at the Aperion of Michigan City.
Celebration of Life will be noon on Jan. 23, 2020 at New Disciple Fellowship Church with the Rev. George Williams to give the eulogy. Viewing will be 11 a.m. Thursday at the church until the time of service. Interment will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pastor Emeritus Hazel Williams April 6,1930 – Jan. 17, 2020
