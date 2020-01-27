Pamela Kay Oselka, 74, of Bridgman (formerly of New Buffalo), passed away unexpectedly from complications of a stroke on Jan. 24, 2020. Services will be held on Wednesday Jan. 29, 2020 at St. John United Church of Christ, 200 W. Buffalo St, New Buffalo at 11 a.m. Friends may visit with the family from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday Jan. 28 at Sommerfeld Chapel- Starks Family Funeral Home, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo.
Pam was born on June 9, 1945 to Virgil and Elaine (Thomas) Mendenhall in Wichita, Kansas. After the family moved to Florida, she graduated from Largo High School in 1963. She then went on to graduate from Michigan State University, where she met her husband, Rolland Oselka. They were married on July 8, 1967. Pam taught school for many years and served on New Buffalo and Bridgman School Boards for a total of 26 years. Pam was active in La Leche League for many years and was also part of many community organizations. But to her, her most important role in life was wife, mother and grandmother.
