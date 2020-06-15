Orelia (Watson) Hales departed this life on June 5, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana.
Funeral services will be noon Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries. Viewing will be 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries with Pastor Dierre Glenn to give the eulogy. Burial will take place at a later date. The family requests that CDC guidelines be followed and face masks are required.
