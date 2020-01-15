Ollie B. Gause Nov. 20, 1951 - Jan. 5, 2020

Ollie “Pean” Beatrice Gause, 68, of Michigan City, Indiana, made her heavenly transition on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Ollie was born on Nov. 20, 1951, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Moses D. Lynch and Lennia (Stroud) Lynch. She married Curtis Gause on Sept. 23, 1974.
Ollie graduated from Elston High School and worked at Jacob Bromwell and Modine Manufacturer for many years. Ollie was such a phenomenal woman and devoted wife. She loved her family and dogs throughout her life. The love she shared ran deep caring for nieces and nephews as her own. Ollie enjoyed laughter, being with her family, playing cards, music, bowling and sports.
Ollie leaves to cherish her fond memories her son: Curtis Jr. (Lena) Gause of Glendale, Arizona, three brother in laws, James (Henrietta) Gause; Henry, Darrell Edwards all of Michigan City, Indiana; three grandchildren, Cholondria, Corey, Curtis lll. Her brother Willie (Beverly) Lynch Michigan City, Indiana, sister Mary Meriweather Mesquite, Texas. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and favorite cousin Brenda Coleman.
Ollie was preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gause; both parents Moses and Lennia Lynch, two brothers Rufus Lynch, Moses “June” Lynch, sister Josie Ruth Fairley and niece Teresa Meriweather.
Ollie “Pean” will be missed by all that knew her.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana with Pastor James Lane, Jr. officiating. Private burial will take place in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Saturday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
