Norman S. Levine March 2, 1927 - Nov. 14, 2019

Norman S. Levine, 92, passed away at his home in Michigan City, Indiana on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date following the holidays. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel (418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360) is handling arrangements.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on March 2, 1927, to the late Samuel and Lillian (Pollack) Levine and excitedly welcomed by his big sister, the late Sari (Jack) Zarov.
At the age of 18, Norm served as an Army MP in Casablanca during World War II. Upon his return, he began a career in the Chicago print/advertising industry. Formally known as a color separation specialist, he was considered a highly skilled color expert and his primary account was Kraft Foods.
His first marriage to Eleanor Stratton produced four children, David (Ellen) Levine, Mindy (Jim) Elgas, Barbara (John) Stanton, and Larry Levine. In 1969 he was introduced to his soul mate, Lynn Fellows, who he affectionately referred to as the "the little blonde"; they were married for 44 years. Lynn had three daughters from a previous marriage — the late Dayna Cebula, Kimm (Geoff) Curtis, and Wendy Fellows — who became his as well.
Norm and Lynn enjoyed many years of owning and racing horses; their beloved Panic Attack was named the 1991 Illinois Horse of the Year. Upon retiring, Norm and Lynn became permanent residents of Michigan City, Indiana where they built their dream home on land that has been in the family since the 1930s. Norm was active in the community, mentoring adults and school children and playing bridge with his friends. He was an avid reader and always well versed in current events, social climates, and sports. His outgoing nature and genuine interest in people resulted in friendship wherever he went.
Larger than life and charming until the end, he was fiercely loyal to and infinitely proud of his family. He was well loved and will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Noah (Jami), Max (Adrian), Kelsey, Delaney, Remo (Kristin), Sonia (Peter), Richard, Rachel (Mike), Ashley, the late Seth, David (Lisa), Nathan, Jordan, Brett (Jessica), and Taylor, along with 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He adored his nieces and nephews and enjoyed commiserating with his cousin, Bernie (Cindy) Levine, about the Cubs.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Norm's name may be made to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
