Norman M. Kniola Aug. 27, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2019

Norman M. Kniola, 91, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 6:04 p.m. in Michigan City, Indiana.
Private family services will be held at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Michigan City, Indiana, at a later date. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
He was born Aug. 27, 1928, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Leo L. and Rose (Scheholda) Kniola. On Sept. 18, 1954, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Mary Jane (Lisak) Kniola, who preceded him in death Oct. 30, 2010.
Surviving are grandson, Jordan Kniola; granddaughter, Morgan (Aaron) Evans; great-granddaughter, Sadie Evans; and daughter-in-law, Kim Kniola. He was preceded in death by father, Leo L. Kniola; mother, Rose Kniola; wife, Mary Jane Kniola; two sons, Brian Kniola, Thomas Kniola; one brother; and one sister.
Norm worked in the electrical department for NIPSCO for 38 years until his retirement in 1991. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 in Michigan City.
Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Services of Northern Indiana P.O. Box 4204 South Bend, IN 46634.
