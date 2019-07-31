Norman Leroy Jones Nov. 24, 1928 - July 25, 2019

Norman Leroy Jones, age 90, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City, Indiana.
He was born Nov. 24, 1928 to Lester and Ione Jones who preceded him in death.
Norm is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years: Wanda (Schmeltz) Jones (married Feb. 12, 1950 in Walkerton, Indiana); sister: Romona Hay; brother: Paul (Paula) Jones; children: John Jones (Kerry Smiertelny) Michael “Mike” (Diane) Jones, Gayle (Richard) Jones-Burris and Mark Jones (Joseph Houseal); grandchildren: Katie (Mike) Lippens, Hillary (Brad) Beyer, Cara Jones, Matt (Sarah) Jones, Meghan (Beckett Zumbrun) Burris and Nathan “Nate” Jones; great-grandchildren: Cecelia and Brody Beyer and several nieces and nephews.
Norm was a graduate of Elston High School and attended Purdue North Central. He was an avid flyer and obtained his pilots license before he got a driver’s license. Norm was a member of 1st United Methodist Church of Michigan City, Indiana. He played the tuba for 56 years in the Michigan City Municipal Band. Norm was a member of the Moose, Elks Club, Free Masons, Phi-Delts and the Michigan City Aviators and Young Eagles.
Norm owned and transitioned Lester L. Jones Sales and Service from a Studebaker dealership to a Datsun, Nissan and Dodge dealership. He later owned Jones Lawnboy and Mower Service on E. Michigan Blvd. Norm loved the mower business, enjoying the comradery of people he served. He loved to travel and will be fondly missed by his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home, 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Norm may be given to 1st United Methodist Church, 121 E. 7th St., Michigan City, IN 46360.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
