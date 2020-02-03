Norman J. Wagner, 89, La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at 1:37 p.m. in Creekside Village, Mishawaka, Indiana.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at St. John Kanty Catholic Church, 7012N CR-600E, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, with Rev. Michael Heimer officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Kanty Cemetery, Rolling Prairie, Indiana, with full military honors being conducted by the New Carlisle American Legion Post 297. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. The rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.