Norma Jean Edwards, 78, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Woodbridge Health in Logansport, Indiana.
She was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Earlehurst, Virginia, the daughter of William Tincher and Josephine "Jo" (Meadows) Tincher.
Jean was a longtime employee and retired from Clark Equipment. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and also a member of the Church of the Brethren for many years.
She married Randall L. Edwards, who preceded her in death on March 10, 2006.
She is survived by two stepchildren; brother, Bill Tincher of Logansport, Indiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Norma was preceded in death by both her parents and sister-in-law, Janice Tincher.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. A life celebration will be held at Pine Lake Cemetery, Thursday July 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
