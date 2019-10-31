Norma J. Bolding, age 86, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Oct. 29, 2019, at Aperion Care, Michigan City.
She was born on May 27, 1933, in Bedford, Indiana, to Arvid and Elsie (White) Stroud, who preceded her in death. Norma was married April 13, 1952, to William “Bill” Bolding, who is deceased.
She is survived by her son, Jerry (Cindy) Bolding; grandchildren, Nathan and Carrie Bolding; great-grandchildren, Payton, Alexus, Rylee and Nathan; and brother, Shannon Stroud.
Norma was also preceded in death by her son, Jim Bolding; and sister, Mary Reynolds.
Norma enjoyed camping in Bedford, Indiana, music, dancing and playing dominos. Special thank you to the nurses at Aperion Care in the 200 unit.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360 on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Funeral Service will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at 12 Noon at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home with Pastor Bill Barnes officiating.
Burial will follow at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Norma may be given to Aperion Care-Arbors.
