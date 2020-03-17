Nina Lee Bowen Sept. 10, 1927-March 14, 2020

Bowen

Nina Lee Bowen, 92, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Brentwood Assisted Living in La Porte.

She was born Sept. 10, 1927, in Crawford County, Illinois, the daughter of the late Palmer and Iva (Ames) Lamb.