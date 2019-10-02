Nichole "Nikki" Ann Marie Brinker Sept. 2, 1990 - Sept. 28, 2019

Nichole “Nikki” Ann Marie Brinker, 29, of New Carlisle, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly at 3:46 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
She was born Sept. 2, 1990, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Steven Brinker and Lisa Lubiniecki.
Nikki was formerly in the Girl Scouts of America during her elementary years. She was a homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. Nikki was very proud of her job at Finishing Touch Cleaning Services. She was a strong-willed loving mother who lived life on her own terms.
Surviving are her significant other, Eric Phillips of New Carlisle; father, Steven (Heather) Brinker of La Porte; mother, Lisa (Kevin Hahn) Lubiniecki of New Carlisle; her beloved children, Connor, Levi, Brianna and Bentley Phillips all of New Carlisle; one brother, Nathan Brinker of La Porte; one sister, Alyssa (Gene Lasco) Brinker of New Carlisle; two nieces, Natalia Brinker of La Porte and Amelia Lasco of New Carlisle; paternal grandparents; Susan (Don Soucy) Cox of Westville and Larry (Nancy) Cox of Medford, Oregon; maternal grandparents, Tina Miller of Michigan City and Darrel (Nancy) Hatchel of Iowa; mother-in-law, Debra (Louie) DeCarlo of San Diego, California; sister-in-law, Jennifer Ohrel of San Diego, California; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceding her in death were maternal grandfather, William Miller; and maternal great-grandparents, Jacquelyn and James Lubiniecki.
A funeral celebrating her life will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Ray Clark officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held from 3 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the paternal grandmother, Susan Cox c/o Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, Indiana 46350.
