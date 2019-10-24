Nicholas James Venice March 5, 1928 - Oct. 22, 2019

Nicholas James Venice, 91, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 12:48 a.m. in his home.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Buffalo and 10th Streets, Michigan City, Indiana, with Rev. Kevin Huber officiating. Private burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Friday at the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana. A Wake Service will be conducted at 4 p.m. followed by a memorial service conducted at 5 p.m. by the American Legion Skwiat Post 451 and V.F.W. 25, both Friday in the funeral chapel. Full military services will be conducted Saturday at the church.
He was born March 5, 1928, in Peru, Indiana, to the late Anthony and Helen (LaFaucia) Venice Sr. On June 22, 1963, in Michigan City, Indiana, he married Esterina "Esther" (Petti) Venice who survives in Michigan City, Indiana.
Also surviving are three sons, Anthony (Eloisa) Venice of Mission Viejo, California, Nicholas John Venice of Chicago, Illinois and Michael (Lori) Venice of Chicago, Illinois; three Grandchildren, Sophia, Mia and Sienna Venice; and his sister, Bonnie Donahoe of Michigan City, Indiana.
He was also preceded in death by his son, Mario Venice; sister, Margaret Wood; and brother, Anthony Venice Jr.
Nick retired after 30 years as a Mail Clerk at the Michigan City Post Office and was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a member St. Mary's Catholic Church, Michigan City, Indiana and the American Legion Skwiat Post #451. Nick was an avid reader, loved to travel and entertaining his may family members and friends. He wanted to acknowledge everyone that helped him through his illness.
Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371; St. Mary's Catholic Church, 411 W. 11th St., Michigan City, IN 46360 or to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
