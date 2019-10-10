Nicholas Harmon Jan. 26, 1956 - Oct. 4, 2019

Nicholas Harmon departed this life unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2019.
Viewing will be 10 a.m., Oct. 12, 2019 followed by the funeral at noon at Coleman & Hicks Chapel. Burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
