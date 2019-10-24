Nicholas Gene Schram, infant son of Rachel (Stull) and Jeremy Schram, was stillborn Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his twin brother, Jax and older brother, Silas; maternal grandparents, Mike and Elaine Stull, Nappanee; paternal grandparents, Debby and Patrick Vance, and Timothy and Mary Schram, both of Michigan City; a great-grandfather, Willis Kohli, Goshen; great-grandparents Mike and Kathy Stull, Nappanee; and great-grandmother Gloria Crews, Arkansas, along with his many uncles, aunts and cousins. He is deeply loved.
Cremation will take place at Yoder-Culp Crematory, Goshen.
Visit the Yoder-Culp Funeral Home website for online condolences.
