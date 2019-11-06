Nicholas Anthony Seibert June 4, 1997 - Nov. 2, 2019

Nicholas Anthony Seibert, 22, of La Porte, Indiana, died Nov. 2, 2019 at his home in Rolling Prairie, Indiana.
He was born June 4, 1997, in La Porte, Indiana, son of Michael Seibert and Deborah (Nelson) Parsons.
Nicholas worked as a Metal Fabricator for Arconic La Porte, Indiana.
Surviving are his mother, Deborah (Don) Parsons; father, Michael Seibert; sisters, Emily and Anna Seibert; step-sisters, Carolyn and Taylor; step-brothers, Michael, Matt and Donald as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Two grandmothers Chris Kado and Venita Miller and his step-mother Sue, and a special friend Amanda Chambers.
Nicholas was preceded in death by his nephew, Ayzen Schomer, and his grandfather, Carl H. Seibert.
Nicholas' passion in life was to be with his family. He loved his dogs Koda and Shyla. Koda was at his side when he passed away. He enjoyed 4-wheeling, playing pool, darts and video games as well as camping and building bon fires. Nicholas listened to all kinds of music.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 6 from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. at Haverstock Funeral Home 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana. with Pastor Wilborn and Pastor Doug officiating. Interment to follow in Pine Lake Cemetery, La Porte, Indiana.
Contributions may be made to the La Porte Animal Shelter, 2855 Ind. 2, La Porte, IN 46350 in his honor.
You may sign online condolences by going to www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
