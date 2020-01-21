Natalie Deanna Worthen, 80, of Walkerton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at La Porte Hospital and Health Services.
Natalie was born in Gary, Indiana, on June 17, 1939 to Nichola and Frances (Nicewicz) Kragulac.
On Dec. 31, 1955, she married Richard Bloomquist, who preceded her in death. Later, she married Robert “Gene” Worthen, with whom she enjoyed 12 years of marriage. Also surviving are her children, Jeffrey (Judith) Bloomquist of Gainsville, Florida, Daniel Bloomquist of Indianapolis, and Donald (Bernice) Bloomquist of Valparaiso; five grandchildren, William (Ashley) Bloomquist of Utica, New York, Robert Bloomquist of Cincinnati, Ohio, Andrew Bloomquist of San Antonio, Texas, Zack (Jenn) Bloomquist of Chesterton, and Jake Bloomquist of Michigan City; sister, Rosalie Yovanich of Cicero, Indiana; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and seven siblings.
Natalie was a veal farmer for many years. She also worked at St. John’s Thrift Shop. Natalie was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church for over 19 years. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, patching clothing, and camping. Natalie also loved to bake.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Ron Brauer officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 50 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38106-9959 or St. John’s Lutheran Church, 111 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
