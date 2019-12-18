Nancy Fay Ritchie Dorshak, 76, of Metter and formerly of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina and wife of the late Roger John Dorshak, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 at her residence in Metter.
Born in Hazard, Kentucky she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Prudence Ritchie. Mrs. Dorshak lived most of her life in Michigan City, Indiana before moving to Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina in 1995 and in 2014, she moved to Metter. Mrs. Dorshak was a member of St, Benedict Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant and she loved to toll paint and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband and her parents, Mrs. Dorshak was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Baunach.
Surviving are her daughter, Amy L. Edwards Musolf of Ladson, South Carolina; a son, David A. Dorshak of Cassatt, South Carolina; two brothers, Tom Ritchie (Janice) of Metter and Ernie Ritchie of Metter; two sisters, Jan Rice of Michigan City, Indiana and Sheila Ann Wildhart (Dennis) of La Porte, Indiana; two grandchildren, James Colton Edwards of Glenrock, Pennsylvania and Hannah Fay Edwards of Greenwood, South Carolina; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held May 8, 2020 in Michigan City, Indiana.
Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.
