Nancy Elizabeth Faith, 76, of Michigan City passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side.
Cremation services have been selected by the family. Private family burial will take place at a later date in San Pierre Cemetery in San Pierre, Indiana.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Nancy was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Teft, Indiana, to the late Oscar and Sadie (Strickland) Ahlemeier.
On May 27, 1967, in Bradley, Illinois, she married Marvin Dale Faith Sr., who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are seven children, Jonilynn Elizabeth Faith, Michael Lee Faith, Richard Dale Faith, Marvin Dale Faith II, Patricia Lee Faith, Nathan Faith and Debbie Thompson; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jon Ahlemeier; one sister, Carol Ahlemeier; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one brother Dale Oscar Ahlemeier.
She was a founding member of SEEK in the Michigan City area and attended Countryside Christian and Vineyard Churches. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
