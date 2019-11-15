Nancy Ann Whybrew Dec. 16, 1962 - Nov. 13, 2019

Nancy Ann Whybrew, 56, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 4:27 a.m. at her home in La Porte, Indiana.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the St. Joseph Young Men's Society, 2001 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana 46360 with Mac McElhaney officiating. Following the service, a dinner and time of fellowship will be held until 9 p.m. at the St Joseph Young Men's Society. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St. Michigan City, Indiana, is handling arrangements.
She was born Dec. 16, 1962, in Michigan City, Indiana, to the late Merlyn Runnels and Phyllis (Glick) Foldenauer. On Oct. 12, 1985, in Michigan City, Indiana, she married Phillip Whybrew, who survives in La Porte.
Also surviving are son, Kyle Whybrew of South Bend, Indiana; two daughters, Alyssa Whybrew of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Amanda Bame of Bellbrook, Ohio; two brothers, Dale Runnels of New Buffalo, Michigan, and Larry (Sharon) Runnels of Rolling Prairie, Indiana. She was preceded in death by both parents and her brother, Wayne Runnels.
Nancy worked many retail and merchandising jobs while being a homemaker and mother. She worked in the floral and produce departments of Jewel Food Store and the contractor service counter of City Supply. She did online sales for Ameripawn and most recently was a contracted inventory clerk for AT&T in Michigan City. Nancy was a past member of Footlight Players, Michigan City Music Festival Committee, Rolling Prairie PTO and actively supported Beverly Shores Volunteer Firemen. She enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts, and shopping for hard to find items.
Contributions may be made to Rolling Hills Vineyard Church, 62 S. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso, Indiana 46383.
To sign a guest book and leave condolences online visit our website at www.otthaverstock.com.
