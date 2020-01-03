Mother Rosie Lee Johnson-Fly Dec. 27, 1938 - Dec. 24, 2019

Mother Rosie Lee Johnson-Fly was called home by the Lord on Dec. 24, 2019 at the Addison Pointe Health and Rehab in Chesterton, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Greater Power House C.O.G.I.C. 428 N. Woodland Ave. Michigan City, Indiana with Bishop Charles Dowdell to officiate.
Mother Fly was born Dec. 27, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to the late Roosevelt Johnson and Alice Aline Garrett. Mother Fly was reared by Johnny B. Martin and Alice Aline Martin.
She confessed her life to Christ at an early age and she continued to work faithfully in the vineyard until her health would not allow her to. She was a member of Hatchett Temple Church of God in Christ. She later became a member of Love Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of the late Pastor David Torrance Jr. and Mother Ora V. Torrance.
She is survived by three children, Anita L. Fly, Laymon A. (Regina) Fly III and Terri K. Fly all of Michigan City, Indiana; son-in-law Willie L. Steward, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; sisters, Betty Jean Burkes of Illinois and Elizabeth Jefferson of Mississippi; grandchildren, Belicia P. Harris Hicks of Michigan City, Indiana, Curtis A. Anderson Sr., of Indianapolis, Indiana, James Johnson Jr. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Shalon R. Anderson of Indianapolis, Indiana, Antoine (Shameka) Fly, JaCarr Johnson and Jillian Harris all of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Laymon (Tiffany) Fly VI, Ebony Hurt Reginald Fly, Toni (Christopher) Thomas, Jessica Murth all of Michigan City, Indiana and Skye (Antwon) Thomas Lafayette, Indiana; great granddogs, Spike and Gucci; great-grandchildren, Curtis A. Anderson Jr., Cecily Anderson and Ka'Maiya K. Anderson, Josiah C. Anderson, Justin Johnson, Javonnie Johnson, Jewells Johnson, James Johnson III, Commsheion Johnson, DeQuan S. Metcalf II, Alexa L. Potts and Jalen J. Potts, Antanjia Fly, De’Vante Fly, Diamond Fly and Nashay Fly, Nakayla Johnson, Nacaria Johnson, Jacara Johnson, Semja Johnson, Kadada Hall, Frankco Harris, Malayzia Fly, Kahlil Fly, Laymon A. Fly V, Dravin Koepke, Amare Hurt, Aubree Hurt, Aundreas Hurt, Anyiah Fly, Regina Fly, Aaliyah Kelly, Asa Thomas, Ezra Thomas, Nia Thomas and Ira Thomas; two great-great grandchildren, Matthew C. Hudson, Indianapolis, Indiana and Mosiah Anderson; special cousins, Lee Birdsong, Mattie Wilkins and Ozzie Mae Tabet and a host of relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Laymon A. Fly II; two daughters, Carlene Fly Johnson and Belinda D. Fly-Steward; brother, Henry Lee Johnson; aunts, Ollie B. Pickett-Baker, Jessie Mae Pickett-Byers, Corine Gertrude Garrett-Ivey, Jannie Mae Garrett-Birdsong, Clara Johnson, Cora Ivey, Gussie Johnson, Fannie Johnson and Iola Foeshe; uncles, Green Johnson, William Johnson, Loas Johnson, Colston Johnson, Algie Johnson, Robert Lee Ivey, Timothy Johnson, Willie Dee Pickett Sr., Clifton Garrett, LC Garrett; cousin and First Lady Mother, Ora V. Torrance; two great-grandchildren, Jermaine C. Anderson and Atlantis Hurt.
