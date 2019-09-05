Miriam Brua Wheatley, 98, formerly of Michigan City, passed away Aug. 16, 2019 at the The Springs of Vernon Hills, Illinois. She was born in Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, on March 2, 1921, to the late Charles and Nellie (Burger) Brua.
Miriam is survived by four children, Cynthia Willeke (Russell) of Lake Elmo, Minnesota, Charles Wheatley Jr. (Elizabeth) of Lake Forest, Illinois, Joanne Thorne (Jeffrey) of Michigan City, and William Wheatley (Nancy) of Creal Springs, Illinois. She cherished and loved her nine grandchildren: Clarissa, Allison, Wade, Miriam, Jennelle, Julia, James, Emmy and Lydia, as well as great-grandchildren: Gideon, Casper, Sabina and one expected.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Charles Nelson Wheatley, and her six siblings.
Miriam was a registered nurse, having graduated from the West Chester, Pennsylvania, School of Nursing in 1943. As Lieutenant Brua, she served in Europe with the 99th General Hospital during WWII, living in tents on Omaha Beach and setting up hospitals in Verdun and Reims, France. It was in Reims that she met her husband, Chuck. They married on April 13, 1946, after returning home from the war. Miriam had a fulfilling career in geriatric nursing for many decades.
She was always active, including kayaking and swimming well into her nineties, golfing — with a hole-in-one in her 70s, competing in a masters swim meet at 86, and dominating at shuffleboard and card games. Her passion and enthusiasm provide fond memories and a model for her future generations.
As per her wishes, cremation has taken place, and a private family memorial will take place at a later date in Hayward, Wisconsin. Memorial contributions may be made to www.womensmemorial.org, which creates programs that preserve the history of women who’ve served our country.
