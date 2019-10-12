Michiana Rose Curry July 16, 1927 - Sept. 27, 2019

Michiana Rose Curry, 92, of La Porte, passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
Michiana was born on July 16, 1927 in Michigan City, Indiana, to Arthur Charles and Gertrude Dora (Arens) Ransom.
On Nov. 21, 1947, in La Porte, Indiana, she married George Elmer who preceded her in death, April 16, 1994. Surviving are her children, Robert (Vicki) Curry of Harrisonburg, Virginia, Steven Curry of La Porte, Douglas (Laura) Curry of West Lafayette, and Kevin (Kimberly) Curry of Joppa, Maryland; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Thomas Ransom of Richmond, Virginia and Charlotte Schultz of Granger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; husband; brothers, Warren, Webster, Ralph, Russell and Arthur Ransom; and sister, LaVaughn Wiersma.
Michiana was a faithful volunteer for 26 years at Meals on Wheels. She was a member at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte for over 70 years where she served as a Deacon, Elder and Clerk of Session for 25 years. From 1975 to 1995, she provided daycare for 150 children in the greater La Porte area. Those individuals identified as a "Curry Kid" are now located throughout the United States.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at The Presbyterian Church of La Porte with Pastor Peggy Castell-Huston officiating. Private family burial will take place at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 2 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the church.
Memorial donations may be made to The Presbyterian Church Foundation of La Porte, 307 Kingsbury Ave., La Porte, IN 46350.
