Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited web access.
Steady light rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Overcast with showers at times. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 28, 2019 @ 7:50 am
Remember When
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
DEAR AMY: Seven years ago my father was arrested for having sex with a 16-year-old girl.
All four area football teams had their games postponed on Friday night due to storms. They all have been rescheduled for Saturday.
Michiana Curry, 92, of La Porte, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 at Fountainview Terrace. Arrangements are pending with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.