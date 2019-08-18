Michael Duane Dimmett March 29, 1954-Aug. 14, 2019

Michael D. Dimmett, 65, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in La Porte, Indiana.
He was born March 29, 1954, in Evansville, Indiana, the son of Theodore Dimmett and MaryAnne (Kirk) Dimmett.
Mike enjoyed bicycling, hunting, gardening, woodworking, watching movies and was a huge Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
He is survived by his brother, Kevin Dimmett of La Porte, Indiana; two sisters, Jennifer (Bill) Johannes of La Porte, Indiana, and Julie Edgecomb of Mishawaka, Indiana; three nephews, Phillip Bird of Mishawaka, Indiana, Stephen Bird of Bloomington, Indiana, and Adam Wallis of Carmel, Indiana; niece, Courtney (Nick) Tylka of Wanatah, Indiana; and two great-nephews, Justin Tylka and Caiden Tylka.
Michael was preceded in death by both his parents; sister, Linda G. Dimmett-Parker; and brother, Stephen Dimmett.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, Indiana, where the family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. A life celebration will be held at Haverstock Funeral Home, Inc., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Robert Vale officiating. Interment will follow at the Pine Lake Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church 1225 Michigan Ave., La Porte, IN, 46350.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
