Merrill C. Deardorff Aug. 11, 1925 - Oct. 12, 2019

Merrill C. Deardorff, 94, of Union Mills, passed away unexpectedly at 9:05 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 in his home.
He was born Aug. 11, 1925, in Warsaw, Indiana, to Charles and Ethel (Murray) Deardorff.
Merrill’s family moved to Michigan City, Indiana, where he graduated from Elston High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on the U.S.S. Rasher submarine during World War II. After the service he worked in Elkhart, Indiana, where he met his wife. He married his wife, Alice (Umbaugh) Deardorff on Jan. 17, 1947, in Kimmell, Indiana. Shortly after marriage they moved to Haskell, Indiana, in the Wanatah, area where Merrill worked as a signal maintainer for the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad for 38 years. He was a lifetime member of Koselke Mayfield American Legion Post 403, Wanatah.
Surviving are his four children, Craig (Joyce) Deardorff, Cathy Cox, Bruce (Anne) Deardorff and Alan Deardorff; nine grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife; his parents, Charles Deardorff and Ethel Deardorff Haag; brother and sister-in-law; sister and brother-in-law; and son-in-law.
Cremation will take place. A private graveside service will be held at Union Mills Cemetery. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Disabled American Veterans, http://secure.dav.org/donate and/or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516 in memory of Merrill C. Deardorff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.