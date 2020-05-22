Melville Cecil Fath Jr., Westville, Indiana, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Michigan City.
He was born June 14, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, to Melville and Mary (Haviley) Fath Sr.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.95
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$119.40
|for 365 days
|1 Day
|$3.00
|for 1 day
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Herald-Argus All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.95
|for 30 days
|1 Year
|$119.40
|for 365 days
|1 Day
|$3.00
|for 1 day
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Herald-Argus All-Access.
Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. High 79F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 23, 2020 @ 8:02 am
Melville Cecil Fath Jr., Westville, Indiana, 84, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Michigan City.
He was born June 14, 1935, in Hammond, Indiana, to Melville and Mary (Haviley) Fath Sr.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.