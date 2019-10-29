Maxine Vera (Jamieson) Spenner, 88, of La Porte, Indiana passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST Friday, Nov. 1, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana.
Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. CST following the visitation on Friday in the funeral home.
Burial will be in Door Village Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the The New Day Foundation, P.O. Box 13, La Porte, Indiana 46352-0013 or The Columbus Indiana Children's Choir, 4600 Sunset Ave., Indianapolis, Indiana 46208.
Prayers, condolences, and memories may be shared with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
