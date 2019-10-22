Maxine Evelyn Stimley, 95, of La Porte, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Brentwood, La Porte.
Maxine was born on April 13, 1924, in Westville, to Edward and Audrie L. (Andrews) Bayer.
On June 15, 1943, in Waycross, Georgia, she married Leonard “Stash” William, who preceded her in death on May 28, 1993. Surviving are her children, Leonard David (Mary Ann) Stimley of Lilburn, Geogia, Daniel Edward Stimley of La Porte, Mark Andrew (Lisa) Stimley of Terre Haute, Robert Joel (Nadine) Stimley of La Porte, and Jari Lynn (David) Troth of La Porte; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her parents; sister, Barbara Bayer; and brother, Robert Bayer.
Maxine was a bookkeeper for many years at Murphy’s Paint and Glass. She was a bank teller at Austenal Credit Union when she retired to lovingly care for her father. She was a lifelong member of the VFW Post 1130 and served as a past president for the woman’s auxiliary.
Maxine loved to read and would stay awake for hours reading a book. She enjoyed listening to music while singing and dancing along. She very much enjoyed playing cards and was quite a good card player. For several years she did play at the La Porte Senior Center and always loved to play with friends and family. Maxine enjoyed the time she got to spend with her grandchildren and enjoyed watching a few often when they were growing up. She would play with them with a childlike heart and they have fond memories of these times. Maxine will be remembered for her funny sense of humor and generous soul. She did have a love for taking a nap in her later years and would often profess to having very entertaining dreams, describing them in great detail. She will be greatly missed by her family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Rev. Rodney Nielson officiating. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the 1 p.m. service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to www.smiletrain.org in honor of Maxine.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
