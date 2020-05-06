Maurits van Gemeren, age 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born Oct. 7, 1928, in Gouda, Netherlands, to Jan and Janetje (van der Sluis) van Gemeren who preceded him in death. Maurits was married on June 2, 1954, in Rotterdam, Netherlands, to Adriana F. de Bruin who also preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children: Cynthia I. (Paul) Freel and John E. (Amy) van Gemeren; grandchildren: Matthew J. (C.J. Sexton) Freel, Kelly N. (Matthew) Reiser, Megan A. van Gemeren, and Noah J. van Gemeren; great-grandchildren: Addison A. Reiser and Jax M. Reiser; sisters: Koosje “Toos” Marshall of Michigan City and Adriana Verkuil of the Netherlands.
