Maureen Biller May 18, 1943 - Sept. 20, 2019

Maureen Biller, 76, of La Porte, passed away peacefully at 7:27 a.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Franciscan Health Hospital, Michigan City.
She was born May 18, 1943, in Herts, England, to John and Connie (Genrey) Waldock.
Maureen honorably served in the Royal Air Force. She was formerly a stock associate at Walmart and driver for La Porte County Transport. Maureen was also a former member of the Spiritual Science Church, Michigan City. She enjoyed caring for animals and painting. Maureen was a sweetheart who had a bubbly personality that touched the lives of the people she met. She was always willing to lend a helping hand. Maureen could do anything from baking a cake to rebuilding a lawn mower.
On March 10, 1962, in High Wycombe, England, she married James N. Biller, who preceded her in death.
Also preceding her in death were her parents; and one son, Randy Biller.
Surviving are her two sons, Christopher (Jodi) Biller and Anthony Biller both of La Porte; one brother, Malcom (Nina) Waldock of Cheltenham, England; two grandchildren, Justin and Megan Biller both of Michigan City; and numerous friends.
A private celebration of her life will be held. Cremation will take place. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.
