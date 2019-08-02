Masako Miller, 85, of Union Mills, went peacefully into the arms of Jesus Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 at Golden Living Center Fountainview Terrace, La Porte.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, 247 W. Johnson Road, La Porte, (219) 362-3100 with Pastor James Bouslog officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Union Mills Cemetery.
