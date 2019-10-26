Mary Ruth "Cris" Fryar May 2, 1926 - Oct. 24, 2019

Mary Ruth “Cris” Fryar, 93 of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away at home in Appleton, Wisconsin with her daughter early Tuesday morning, Oct. 24, 2019.
Mary was born in Union Township near Valparaiso on May 2, 1926 to Harold and Mary Alice (Greenlee) Crisman. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Joanna Fryar Carlisle and her sister Marjorie (Edward) Perry of Minneapolis, Minnesota. On June 30, 1946 she married Ken Fryar, who passed away April 17, 2013.
She is survived by one daughter Jenny (John) Lewis of Appleton, Wisconsin; one son Harold “Hi” Fryar of Michigan City, Indiana; four grandchildren, Nathan, Alicia and Graham Lewis, Tyler Fryar; and four great-grandchildren, Taylor, Logan and Aidan Lewis, Violet Hall; and one brother Arnold “Lloyd” Boyles of Culver, Indiana.
Mary graduated from Valparaiso High School and attended the College of Consumer and Family Sciences at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. After her marriage, she transferred to the College of Business Administration at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan where her husband was enrolled in the Architectural School. After his graduation, they moved to Michigan City, Indiana were they lived together. Mary was a homemaker. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Pottowattomie Country Club and a member and past president of Kappa Kappa Kappa, Inc.
Mary was a kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and her family was her life. Whether it was a special celebration or quiet time with family, Mary was her happiest. Mary enjoyed gardening, reading, gourmet cooking and traveling.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. 9th St., Michigan City, Indiana.
We would like to thank Carol Parks NP and Roxanne Pavlack at Health Partners Medical Group Coolspring Health Center, the staff at Rittenhouse Village at Michigan City, the staff at Dunes Hospice, Valparaiso, Indiana and Affinity Visiting Nurses Hospice staff in Neenah, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
To send condolences, please visit, www.oconnellfh.com.
