Mary M. Keller, 77, of Michigan City, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Per her request there will be no viewing or services and cremation will take place.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Mary was born Aug. 22, 1942, in Michigan City, to the late Roy B. and Ruth Marie (Rice) Thompson.
She is survived by her sister and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one sister and her best friend her beloved bird.
She was a retired house keeper for Red Roof Inn in Michigan City.
She attended Earl Road Christian Church and was a very artistic person who enjoyed painting and doing pencil books. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
