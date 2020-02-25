Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Mary Helen (MH) Iemmolo, 88, of Valparaiso, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 into the loving arms of her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, George; children, Lisa (Greg) Huber, Julie (John) Woods, Camille Iemmolo, and Jon Wyville; grandchildren, Sarah Huber, Zachary (Colleen) Huber, Meridith (Spencer) Mansfield, Katie Woods, Wythe Woods and Helena Wyville; and great-grandchildren, Maggie and Leo Welsh, Claire, Elise, and Ellie Huber and Ramona and Oona Mansfield.
