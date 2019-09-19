Mary Ellen McPolin April 17, 1917 - Sept. 17, 2019

Mary Ellen McPolin, 102 of Manteno, Illinois passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, residing in Miller Rehabilitation Center, Kankakee, Illinois.
Mary Ellen was born April 17, 1917, in Chicago, Illinois, to loving parents, the late John Ryan and Bridget (Reilly) Ryan Matthews. Step-father, Peter Matthews.
Mary Ellen was a checker with High-Low Grocery Store.
In August of 1941 Mary Ellen married John J. Murray who preceded her in death in December of 1943. On June 8, 1946 Mary Ellen married Owen McPolin who preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1983.
Beloved mother of Margaret (Lee) Prendergast of Manteno, Illinois; cherished grandmother of Therese (Jim), Maria (Scott), Kevin (Maggie); dearest great-grandmother of Matthew (Alyson), Patrick, Kyle (Jazmine), Kelsey, Nicole, Seamus and Declan.
Mary Ellen was predeceased by cherished brothers, Peter and Thomas Matthews and sisters, Sister Johnita Ryan, R.S.M. and Rose Dudones.
Mary Ellen was a member of St. John Kanty Catholic Church in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, the Ladies Sodality of St. John Kanty and Golden Age. During WWII she packed plane parts for the war effort in Ford City, Chicago.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at St. John Kanty Catholic Church. Family and friends may visit from 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 at Frank L. Keszei Funeral Home, Essling Chapel, 1117 Indiana Ave., La Porte, Indiana. Burial will follow the Mass in St. John Kanty Cemetery.
Please share prayers, condolences, and memories with the family at EsslingFuneralHome.com.
