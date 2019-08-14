Mary E. Waak, 76, of La Porte, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home.
Mary was born in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 1943 to William and Florence (Lacey) Fary.
On Aug. 16, 1958, in Dillon, S.C., she married Jack Waak, who passed April 27, 2019. Surviving are her children, Judy (Steven) Waak-Pearce of Rolling Prairie, Jack Waak Jr. of La Porte, and Ray Waak of Dothan, Alabama; three grandchildren, Chad (Sarah) Waak of Rolling Prairie, Ryan (Breanna) Waak of Mishawaka, and Chelsea Waak of Michigan City; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Sonny (Helen) Fary of Lynchburg, Virginia, Robert (Ann) Fary of Gloucester, Virginia, and Millie (Bruce) Jaeger of Annapolis, Maryland; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband; brother, William Fary; and sister, Florence Mullins.
Mary was a Quality Control Inspector for 25 years at Gateway Industries. She was a member of Women of the Moose, Lodge 492. Mary enjoyed gardening and reading.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Roger Ash officiating.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home. A private internment will take place at Patton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Moose Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539, noting "Mary Waak Memorial-Mooseheart" or "Mary Waak Memorial-Moosehaven" in memo line.
Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.cutlercares.com.
