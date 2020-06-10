Mary E. Carroll, age 85, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on June 9, 2020 peacefully at her home surrounded by family.
Mary is survived by her husband: Pastor Dennis Carroll Sr.; children: Dalene (Kevin) Lewis and Marsha (John) Wachowski; grandchildren: Harvest Householder and Megan Coffer; great-grandchildren: Ashlyn and Brianna Householder, Aiden, Clayton, Maddie and Mason Bishop, Payton Coffer and Xavier Friend; sister: Barb Frye. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Florence Martz; daughter: Charlotte Holm-Hansen; grandsons: Chad Friend and James Bishop; siblings: Johnny, Dorothy and Frank Jr.; first husband: Dale Frazier.
