Marvin D. Faith, 77, of Michigan City, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Cremation services have been selected by the family. Private family burial will take place at a later date in San Pierre Cemetery in San Pierre, Indiana.
Root Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Marvin was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, to the late Norman and Gretta (Wilson) Faith.
On May 27, 1967, in Bradley, Illinois, he married Nancy E. Ahlemeier Faith who passed away on July 14, 2019. Marvin was also preceeded in death by his first wife Shirley Mae Lamontagne Faith.
Surviving are seven children, Jonilynn Elizabeth Faith, Michael Lee Faith, Richard Dale Faith, Marvin Dale Faith II, Patricia Lee Faith, Nathan Faith and Debbie Thompson; 19 grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Nancy Nelson; one brother; Larry Faith and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
Marvin was a retired boiler maker from Weil-McClain.
He attended Countryside Christian and Vineyard Churches. He also attended Olivet Nazarene University. He was a hard working man who loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
