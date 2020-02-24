Martha Mae Berg, 84, Michigan City, Indiana, passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 at 10:47 a.m. in Golden Living Center-Fountainview Terrace, La Porte, Indiana.

A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow in Swan Lake Memorial Gardens, Michigan City, Indiana. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, Indiana is handling arrangements.