Marsha Y. "Mommaw" Collins, 55, of Michigan City passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at Franciscan Health - Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Root Funeral Home.
Marsha was born July 11, 1964, in Michigan City, to the late David and Margaret (Dickey) Taylor.
On Feb. 2, 2000, in Michigan City, she married Douglas Collins, who is surviving in Michigan City.
Also surviving are five children, Kyle (Casey) Lemons, Chad (Bailey) Lemons, Michael Dean "DJ" (Sarah) White Jr., Derek White and Amber Collins; 13 grandchildren; two sisters, Gwen Rife and Sandy Lewis; two brothers, Chuck (Annie) Jones and Ben Taylor; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.
She is preceded in death by one son, Jeremy D. "JT" Taylor; and one sister, Connie Lazarek.
She formerly worked for TP Labs as an assembler after 10 years of service to them.
She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She lived for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.