Marsha Collins “Mommaw”, age 55, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 at Franciscan Health in Michigan City.
Marsha is survived by her husband: Douglas Collins, sons: Kyle Lee Lemons (Casey), Chad Michael Lemons (Bailey), Michael Dean White Jr. ‘DJ’ (Sarah) and Derek Al White; 13 grandchildren; siblings: Chuck (Anne) Jones, Sandy (Ray) Lewis, Ben Taylor (Tammy), Gwen Rife, Mike Taylor and Tina Rutherford. She was preceded in death by son: Jeremy Dee Taylor (JT), parents: Margaret Taylor and David Taylor; sister: Connie Lazarek, brother: Kenny Taylor.
Marsha formerly worked for TP Orthodontics as an assembler with 10 years of service. She was a very devoted wife, mother and Mommaw. She lived for her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Fields officiating.
Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
