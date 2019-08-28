Marrietta Mitio May 8, 1931 - Aug. 25, 2019

Marrietta Mitio, age 88, formerly of Michigan City, Indiana passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona.
She was born on May 8, 1931, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Vernon and Catherine (Merkel) Loetz who preceded her in death. She was married on May 17, 1952, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Anthony Mitio who preceded her in death.
Marrietta is survived by her children: Betsy Mitio, Michael Mitio, John A. Mitio and Anne Marie Krueger; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters: Beverly Ferguson, Helen Daniels, Dolores Fritz and Roselie Stingley. She was also preceded in death by brother: Ronald Loetz and Lawrence Loetz; sisters: Darlene Loetz, Joanne Horine, Evelyn Leslie and Lillian Fowler.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday, Aug. 30, 9:30 a.m. to time of service.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home.
Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Michigan City, Indiana.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.