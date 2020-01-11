Mark G. Sanders Dec. 24, 1933 - Dec. 16, 2019

Mark Gustav Sanders, 85, died at his daughter’s home on Dec. 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 24, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, to James and Grace Sanders.
Mark graduated from Beloit University in 1955, served voluntarily as an Army specialist for two years and served two years in the reserves. In 1957 he began his 30+ year career working for R. R. Donnelly & Sons in Chicago and Warsaw, Indiana.
He filled leadership positions in volunteer organizations, including Kiwanis, American Cancer Society, PTO, Alzheimer’s Support group, and his churches, St. Anne’s Episcopal in Warsaw and Trinity Episcopal in Michigan City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace and James; his brothers, Thomas and Peter; and his wife, Jean. He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Banks (Kenneth); his granddaughter, Elizabeth Pederson (Zane); and great-granddaughter, Samantha Pederson.
Mark’s memorial service is at 1 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 Franklin St., Michigan City, Indiana, followed by a luncheon in Barker Hall. Please make memorial contributions to Trinity Episcopal Church.
