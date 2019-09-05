Mark Brian Tibbs, 59, of La Porte, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Lakeland Hospital, St. Joseph, Michigan.
Mark was born on Nov. 18, 1959 in South Bend, Indiana, to Virgil and Dorothy (Wellinski) Tibbs.
Surviving are his children, Lisa (Matt) Wiltfong of La Porte, Felicia (Jeremy) Morton of Rolling Prairie and Melissa Kneifel of New Carlisle; 13 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter, Sophia; siblings, Frank (Betty) Tibbs of Tennessee and Vicki (Joe) Mikalajunas of Maryland; six nieces; one nephew, and five grand dogs.
He was preceded by his parents, Virgil and Dorothy Tibbs; brother, James Tibbs; and niece, Jennifer.
In 1980, Mark joined the National Guard, where he was a Combat Engineer. He retired as an E7 SFC after 20 years of faithfully serving his country.
Mark was an industrial maintenance/machinist. His favorite past times included watching M*A*S*H, the History Channel, Andy Griffith and John Wayne western movies, camping and dog sitting his grand dogs. Mark loved history and classic rock music. He enjoyed his daily phone calls with his beloved cousin, Peggy. Mark's favorite color was camouflage.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center with Pastor Roger Ash officiating. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow at Pine Lake Cemetery.
A time of visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Skwiat Post, 451 Homeless Veterans Program, 121 Skwiat Legion Ave, Michigan City, IN 46360.
Condolences may be shared with the family on www.cutlercares.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.