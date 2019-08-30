Marjorie Sue Dykstra April 3, 1949-Aug. 28, 2019

Sue Dykstra was 70 years old and was born on April 3, 1949, in Hindman, Kentucky, to the late Augusta Mosley and Rosco Messer.
Sue was an accomplished pool player and reached state and national levels. She held a passion for fishing, watching fishing shows throughout the winter months.
She is survived by her husband Remmelt Dykstra of 40 years.
She is also survived by her brothers, James (Linda) Messer of Albion, Indiana, Marvin Messer of La Porte, Indiana, H. Wayne Messer of Rolling Prairie, Indiana, and Paul (Debbie) Smith of Rolling Prairie, Indiana; sister Shelia (Larry) Taylor of Mulberry, Florida; Rhonda Messer of Sturgis, Michigan; and sister-in-law Faye Dykstra Wenzel of La Porte, Indiana; 18 nieces and nephews; and several grand-nieces and -nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, John S. Ritchie; brothers, T.J. Messer and Jeffrey Messer; and a sister, Christine Begley.
Services are under the careful direction of Haverstock Funeral Home where cremation will take place.
