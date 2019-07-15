Marjorie Lucille Slater July 21, 1928 - July 11, 2019

Marjorie Lucille Slater, 90, of New Buffalo, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 718 W. Buffalo Ave., New Buffalo, Michigan, with Father John Ambrose officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery, New Buffalo, Michigan. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Sommerfeld Chapel, 15 N. Barton St., New Buffalo. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church or the Alzheimer’s Association. Those wishing to send a condolence online may do so at sommerfeldchapel.com.
Marge was born on July 21, 1928, to Harold and Effie (Smith) Klinker in Lafayette, Indiana. She graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana. After high school, Marge went on to Ball State University to receive her Bachelors in Home Economics and then to Western Michigan University where she received her Master’s Degree in 1957. On June 16, 1962, she married Richard C. Slater. They both taught at New Buffalo High School for many years and retired together in 1983. Marge was a devout Catholic and member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel, the Vanguard and MARSP-Berrien County.
Marge is survived by her sisters, Phyllis Koches, Anita (Robert) Morris and Sandra (Stephen) Brandenburg; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Effie; and husband, Richard Slater, on July 8, 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.