Marjorie Lou Hammond June 29, 1927 - Oct. 24, 2019

Marjorie Lou Hammond, 92, wife of the late Dr. Stanley M. Hammond, died peacefully on Oct. 24, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas.
She was born on June 29, 1927, in Portland, Indiana, to Benjamin Wade Hawkins and Mabel Thomas Hawkins, the youngest of three daughters.
Marjorie Lou received her BA in music from Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey in 1949. In 1963 she and her family moved to Michigan City, Indiana, where she quickly became active in the music program at First Presbyterian Church. She served as rehearsal accompanist, organist, harpsichordist and chorister in the annual production of "Messiah" for most of the past 55 years. Mrs. Hammond performed regularly with area chamber music groups, and volunteered in high school plays and music classes. She was an avid concertgoer whose love of music followed her everywhere, and greatly enjoyed travel with her husband and children.
An accomplished homemaker and devoted mother with a pervasive sense of humor, Marjorie was often the first to laugh — especially if the joke was on her.
As a founding member of the Save the Dunes Foundation, Marge was a fervent conservationist. She was also a long-time and active member of the Nature Conservancy, Service League, an original charter member of DF chapter of PEO, active in the Michigan City Garden Club, the Jay County Historical Society, and was a seventy-year member of the DAR.
Marjorie is survived by her children, the Rev. Timothy B. Thomas (Marguerite) of Flagler Beach, Florida, Benjamin W. Thomas (Susette) of Austin, Texas, and Rebekah Thomas Natale (Bruce) of Arlington, Texas; their half-brothers : Chris Thomas, Carl Thomas, and Mike Thomas; grandchildren Kathryn Natale, Teresa Anne Schanbaum, Benjamin W. H. Thomas, and Magdalene Thomas; and great-granddaughter Emily Schanbaum. In her last years Marjorie Lou lived in a retirement community near her daughter and son-in-law, Bruce Natale, who devoted themselves to her care.
A memorial service for Marjorie Lou will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Michigan City on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m., to be followed by interment in Portland, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Symphony Arlington in memory of Marjorie Hammond would be greatly appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.