Marjorie Burkhart Oct. 9, 1928 - Dec. 1, 2019

Marjorie Burkhart, 91, of Michigan City, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at La Porte Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1928, in Michigan City, Indiana, to David M. and Margaret (Brast) Laughlin who preceded her in death.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Dawn (Larry) Glosser and Scott (Kathy) Burkhart; grandchildren: Stephen (Shannon), Mark (Kacie), Chad (Shylo) Glosser, step-grandchildren: Savannah, Johnathon, Alivia, Ryanne, Hailey and Josh; great-grandchildren: Charlotte and William Glosser; brother: David (Anna) Laughlin. She was also preceded in death by her sons: Terry Burkhart and Larry Burkhart and brother: Earl Laughlin.
Marjorie enjoyed motorcycle riding, listening to music and spending time with her family.
Those wishing to pay their respects are invited to Geisen-Carlisle Funeral Home located at 613 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 6:30 p.m. and on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Queen of All Saints Legacy Center at 10:30 a.m. until time of service.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Catholic Church located at 606 S. Woodland Ave., Michigan City, Indiana with Father Kevin Huber officiating.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Marjorie may be given to Queen of All Saints Church, St. Jude's Childrens Hospital or Shriners Hospital.
To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
